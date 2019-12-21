There has been no punch-ups: Phil Simmons on Kohli's aggression

West Indies might have won the opening game of the series against India, but going into the series-deciding ODI, head coach Phil Simmons has made it almost clear that they are the undergods and will be needing to play out of their skins if they are to beat Virat Kohli and boys and win the ODI series.

"The basic they are telling us is 300, 320 (would be a par score here). That's what you have got to look at these days to win these games and especially against India, you are always looking at 320 to either make it or chase it," he said.

But Simmons is quick to add that the Windies outfit is more focused on the process than the result. "I think all the guys know we want to play our best tomorrow and even though we play our best, we might not win. The thing is we are trying to build something and the game tomorrow does not influence the direction in which we are going... But we are trying to build something and will continue to be in direction we are going," he explained.

While India skipper Virat Kohli has looked really pumped up on the field of play, Simmons played it all down saying there is no issues between the two teams. "You gotta to show me the send-offs and those animated gestures. We are staying at the same hotel and there has been no punch-ups in the hotel and we have had dinner at the same Chinese restaurant lately, a few of us. All is good between us," he said.

Commenting on pacer Sheldon Cottrell going to Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs8.5 crore at the IPL auction, Simmons said: "It's definitely life-changing for anyone because he is getting a million dollars to play cricket.”