TheBombayDebate: Meet the participants of FPJ's upcoming discussion on whether IPL should be held

Participants of The Bombay Debate:

1. Dr. Jitendra Awhad

Dr. Jitendra Awhad is a politician and state Minister for Housing in Government of Maharashtra and is the former guardian minister of Solapur district. Awhad is also a member of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, India, and represents the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency of Thane city as a Nationalist Congress Party member in the Vidhan Sabha. Awhad's has previously been the Cabinet Minister of Medical Education and Horticulture in the Government of Maharashtra.

2. Dr. Shashank Joshi

Dr Shashank R. Joshi is an Indian endocrinologist, diabetologist, and medical researcher and also a member of the COVID-19 task force, Government of Maharashtra. Joshi works at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, as Consultant Endocrine and Metabolic Physician. He is the Dean at Indian College of Physicians and Chair, IDF Southeast Asia. He was conferred with Padma Shri in 2014 for his services in the field of medicine.

3. Jatin Paranjpe

Jatin Paranjpe is an Indian cricketer. A left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, he played his first International ODI in Gwalior against Kenya in 1998. Paranjpe was a middle-order batsman who played on the international stage in 1998 until an inopportune injury. He is the son of former Bombay player Vasu Paranjpe and made his Ranji debut in the 1991-92 season. He played his last ODI against Pakistan at Toronto on Sep 16, 1998.

4. Lalchant Rajput

Lalchand Rajput is a former Indian cricketer and is the head coach of the Zimbabwe national team. During his career, Rajput played two Tests and four ODIs from 1985 to 1987. He also served as manager of the Indian national team for a brief period. He also went on to coach the Afghanistan Cricket Team from 2016 to 2017. Apart is playing and coaching career, Rajput has also held administrative positions at the Mumbai Cricket Association. Rajput was the coach of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in the 2008 edition.

5. Adv. Ashish Shelar

Advocate Ashish Shelar is a politician belonging to Bhartiya Janata Party and has served as the president of the Mumbai unit of BJP. He is the Minister of School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare of Maharashtra. Shelar has served as Maharashtra Legislative Assembly member representing the Vandre West twice. Shelar was elected as Vice President of the Mumbai Cricket Association, Mumbai.

6. Dhanushkodi Sivanandhan

Dhanushkodi Sivanandhan is a former Police Commissioner of Mumbai. He was appointed at Mumbai police chief as a part of the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He is one of India's most well-known and highly regarded Indian Police Service (IPS) officers with a career spanning multiple high-profile postings in over 35 years. He has served as an active member of the special task force in the National Security Council Secretariat and played a major role in restructuring India's internal and external national security provisions. Sivanandhan was involved in busting a major part of the underworld.