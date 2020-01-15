‘The year of Hitman’: Twitter praises Rohit Sharma for bagging ICC’s ODI Player of the Year 2019

2019, the year of the Hitman. Rohit Sharma was truly fabulous last year. The 32-year-old capped off a brilliant year by topping most of the batting charts. Even in Test cricket, which was considered to be his weak spot, he managed to perform brilliantly. The highlight of the year would inarguably be his performance in the 2019 ICC World Cup, where he lit the tournament on fire with five centuries and topping the scoring charts.

ICC, on Wednesday, announced their 2019 awards. Rohit Sharma was awarded ICC’s 2019 ODI Player of the Year. Rohit finished 2019 with the most runs (1490), most hundreds (7), most fifty-plus scores (13) and most fours (146) in the ODI format.