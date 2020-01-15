‘The year of Hitman’: Twitter praises Rohit Sharma for bagging ICC’s ODI Player of the Year 2019

2019, the year of the Hitman. Rohit Sharma was truly fabulous last year. The 32-year-old capped off a brilliant year by topping most of the batting charts. Even in Test cricket, which was considered to be his weak spot, he managed to perform brilliantly. The highlight of the year would inarguably be his performance in the 2019 ICC World Cup, where he lit the tournament on fire with five centuries and topping the scoring charts.
ICC, on Wednesday, announced their 2019 awards. Rohit Sharma was awarded ICC’s 2019 ODI Player of the Year. Rohit finished 2019 with the most runs (1490), most hundreds (7), most fifty-plus scores (13) and most fours (146) in the ODI format.
Twitter couldn’t stop itself from praising Rohit Sharma.
After receiving the award, Rohit Sharma said, "It is great to be recognised in this fashion. We are very happy with the way we performed as a team in 2019. We could have done better but we have a lot of positives and a lot of work to look forward to in 2020."
Here are some ODI records that he managed to break in 2019.
- Rohit Sharma became the second player to hit three consecutive centuries at a World Cup. Only other player to do so was Kumar Sangakkara in 2015. He also became the first player to hit three consecutive centuries in England.
- He became the first player to hit five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. He also became the second player to hit five tons in an ODI series or tournament.
- Sharma equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries in the World Cup. Both have hit six centuries.
- He became the first player to score hundreds against seven different oppositions in a calendar year in International cricket.
