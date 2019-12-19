The very first IPL prospectus will make every Dhoni fan nostalgic

It showed an older avatar of MS Dhoni celebrating the 2007 T20 World Cup after beating Pakistan. Pakistan needed 13 runs off the last over when Dhoni gave the ball to Joginder Sharma and told him, “You have bowled so many overs in domestic cricket with so much dedication, when no one is watching. Don’t worry, cricket won’t let you down now.”

Lalit Modi would soon launch the IPL and the rest, as they say, is history.

Dhoni would become the beloved son of Chennai, leading the team to CSK trophies.

It won't be a big auction this time with only 73 slots there to be filled by the eight franchises and 29 of them can be foreign buys.

Kings XI Punjab have the maximum money to spend (Rs42.70 crore) and will look to rope in a captain after India's premier Test off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals. KXIP might go all out for England's World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan or Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch.