The Undertaker from WWE retires: 5 similarities between the Deadman and Sachin Tendulkar

WWE superstar The Undertaker has officially retired from professional wrestling. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, made the announcement during the final episode of his documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride on Sunday night.

The decision comes after a good sendoff at Wrestlemania where The Undertaker battled AJ Styles in the first-of-its-kind Boneyard match. The match, which had less fighting, and more production value, was received well amongst fans and critics alike.

However, before his ‘last ride’, The Undertaker had a couple of average matches and several poor ones, leading people to question why he was still competing at the highest level.

For those who haven’t been followers of professional wrestling, this is in parallels to the great Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who for most part of his career, was the best at what he did, but between June 2011 and November 2013 unfortunately became a parody of himself.

If you look at their careers, it’s almost a similar passage and in this article, we look at five similarities between The Undertaker and Sachin Tendulkar.

Impressive debuts: Tendulkar made his international cricket debut in 1989, while The Undertaker appeared in WWE (then WWF) for the first time during the 1990 Survivor Series. Both of them left an impression on the world. While Tendulkar had a not-so-memorable debut, he will be remembered for hitting Abdul Qadir out of the ground, as well as his response to Waqar Younis after getting hit on the face. The Undertaker, meanwhile, left a lasting impression during his debut in the 1990 Survivor Series after he was named the Mystery Partner in Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team. The debut was memorable and the start of a legendary 30-year-career with the Vince McMahon-owned franchise.