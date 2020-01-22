‘The selectors may have moved on from MS Dhoni’: Virender Sehwag opens up on MSD's BCCI contract exclusion

BCCI, recently announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. The major exclusion from the list is former captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In 2018/19, Dhoni was in Grade A of BCCI contract list.

Former Indian cricketer and teammate Virender Sehwag has opened up on Dhoni's situation. In a chat with Cricbuzz, the 41-year-old said, "The selectors may have moved on from MS Dhoni."

According to sources, Dhoni was informed that he won't be given BCCI's central contract before the decision was announced today. A player needs to play a minimum of three T20 matches in a particular season to be eligible for BCCI central contract.