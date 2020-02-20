'The only role he had': Netizens troll Rishabh Pant after KL Rahul is spotted babysitting

KL Rahul's versatile form in recent game is nothing but impeccable with the batsman hammering 30 plus runs in four out of five T20I games against the Kiwis last month, keeping in mind his knock of 88 runs (not out) in the first ODI against the BlackCaps. Though, his time in the second ODI was rather short-lived, Rahul scored a knock of 112 runs off 113 balls in the third ODI and much to India's dismay, New Zealand stood victorious with a 3-0 win in the ODI series.

While Rahul's versatility is a blessing for India, Rishabh Pant is on the receiving end of trolls over the internet. Rahul replaced Pant after the latter was injured during an ODI against Australia in January and has been keeping wickets for India ever since. Not only that, Rahul has excelled in batting at any order and is in the good books of skipper Virat Kohli.

Earlier, pictures of Pant babysitting Aussie cricketer Tim Paine's kids took over the internet by a storm which made the batsman a target for trolls who defined his 'new' job as a babysitter.

But, little did he know about being replaced yet again by Rahul for babysitting. Rahul took to Twitter posting a throwback picture of him babysitting sports presenter Jatin Sapru's daughter. “In best company #tb @jatinsapru,” Rahul wrote in his tweet.