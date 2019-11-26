The one stat that shows that India's pacers have come of age

India summarily dismantled Bangladesh in both teams' first-ever Day/Night Test match, played from 21-26 November at Eden Gardens. The match was over before lunch on the third day, with India winning by an innings an 46 runs.
The pace trio collected all 19 wickets to fall in the game, with Umesh and Ishant accounting for 17 of the 19.
With those wickets, they became the first three Indian bowlers to pick up 20+ wickets at an average of under 20 in a calendar year. Not one bowler had achieved this for India before, and now there were three.
Had Bumrah not missed the entirety of the Bangladesh and South Africa series with a back injury, we could well have had four bowlers in this category. Bumrah played 3 Tests this year and picked up 14 wickets at an unreal average of 13.1, which includes his figures of 5/7 and 6/27 against the West Indies, where he was nigh-unplayable.
Just imagine a future where India has all four of these guys available. A nightmare for selectors, for sure.
