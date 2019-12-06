The one stat that defines Virat Kohli's genius

Virat Kohli is a genius, and his position at the top of the batting rankings in ODIs and Tests is testament to that fact.

In T20s, Kohli has faced a little more criticism, with some people calling for Rohit Sharma to be made captain in the short format. But if captaincy is weighing Kohli down in T20s, his international record doesn't reflect it.

When Virat Kohli bats first in T20Is, he averages 33.40. When he chases in T20Is, he averages 86.76. Let that number sink in. 86.76 in chases.

That's already insane.

And now for the real stat: In games India has won, Kohli averages 32.76 when batting first; he averages 120.90 when chasing in eventual victories.

120.90

Kohli isn't human, and the stats prove it.