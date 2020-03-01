'The flying Indian': Twitter reacts after Ravindra Jadeja's spectacular catch

Ravindra Jadeja has once again proved why he is an important part of the team with a spectacular catch that stole the show on day two of the second Test at the Hagley Oval on Sunday.
While the impressive Kyle Jamieson scored 49 and shared a 51-run stand with pace colleague Neil Wagner (21), Jadeja took a stunning catch at deep square leg, leaping high and plucking the ball out of thin air showing extraordinary reflexes to get rid of Wagner.
Watch Jadeja's brilliant catch below:
Here's what the experts had to say about Jadeja's catch.
"He is the flying Indian," a user tweeted.
The deadly combination of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah brought India back in the second Test match, dismissing New Zealand for 235 at tea on day two of the second Test on Sunday.
But after the innings break, as India took the crease, two early dismissals of Mayank Agarwal (3) and Prithvi Shaw (14) followed.
As this copy is being filed, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are looking forward to gaining an impressive lead currently at 48 for the loss of two wickets in 13 overs.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)