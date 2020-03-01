'The flying Indian': Twitter reacts after Ravindra Jadeja's spectacular catch

Ravindra Jadeja has once again proved why he is an important part of the team with a spectacular catch that stole the show on day two of the second Test at the Hagley Oval on Sunday.

While the impressive Kyle Jamieson scored 49 and shared a 51-run stand with pace colleague Neil Wagner (21), Jadeja took a stunning catch at deep square leg, leaping high and plucking the ball out of thin air showing extraordinary reflexes to get rid of Wagner.

Watch Jadeja's brilliant catch below: