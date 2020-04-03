The 'chiku' story: How skipper Virat Kohli got the nickname

One may wonder why Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli he being nicknamed 'chiku' -- is it because his love for the fruit, or because he once looked like one, or what?

The captain, himself, reveals: "I got this nickname from a coach in the Ranji Trophy. I used to have big cheeks then. In 2007, I thought I was losing hair. I got my hair cropped and my cheeks and ears stood out. I got the name from a cartoon character. The rabbit in the comic book Champak."

And the rest remains history. While the nickname was coined back in 2007, it was popularised by none other than former skipper MS Dhoni.