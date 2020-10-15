The Chahal effect? Virat Kohli's strange dance moves is the funniest thing on internet today

The ongoing Indian Premier League fixture is a contest between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is taking place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, a ground known for its run fests.

The fixture promises an entertaining contest with the likes of hard-hitting batsmen Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

Meanwhile, Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was seen performing some hilarious moves before the match, and that is surely the most entertaining thing today.

As the squads were warming up for the game, Kohli was seen vibing in his own way.

