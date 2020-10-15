The Chahal effect? Virat Kohli's strange dance moves is the funniest thing on internet today

The ongoing Indian Premier League fixture is a contest between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is taking place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, a ground known for its run fests.
The fixture promises an entertaining contest with the likes of hard-hitting batsmen Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.
Meanwhile, Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was seen performing some hilarious moves before the match, and that is surely the most entertaining thing today.
As the squads were warming up for the game, Kohli was seen vibing in his own way.
Check out the video below!
Kohli's strange dance moves resulted in hilarious reactions from Twitterati. Here are some:
Coming back to the match, the total amount of runs scored at Sharjah's small cricket ground has comparatively decreased over the weeks. The number of maximums have come down from 33 to a mere 10 at the stadium.
However, the upcoming contest will no doubt be a run fest given the batting prowess from both teams. KL Rahul, the Punjab skipper, holds the Orange Cap for most runs scored in the ongoing IPL. Despite that, his team sits at the bottom with just 2 points in 7 games.
Virat Kohli-led Bangalore, meanwhile, have proved to be top contenders for the IPL trophy this year. In the 12 previous editions, Bangalore have not managed to lift the trophy even once. But this year could be different given their team which has performed on all fronts.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)