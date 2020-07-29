The Bombay Debate: What we know about IPL 2020 so far

After months of speculations about the commencement of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, now, United Arab Emirates will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) between September and November - a window which is now open due to the postponement of T20 World Cup.
Well, this year's IPL is slated to be the most-watched IPL in history. But, is it really advisable to hold the IPL at all?
The coronavirus still poses a threat to the world and with no cure for the virus, should UAE - a country where coronavirus is a minor threat compared to India - host the IPL?
But, some may still argue in the favour of hosting the IPL, as European countries have resumed football albeit behind closed doors.
However, the Free Press Journal has decided to hold a full-fledged debate on the same motion. The first debate is scheduled for Friday, July 31 at 5 pm. It will be a virtual debate which is the new 'common' in times of coronavirus.
Event: The Free Press Journal Debate
Motion: Should the IPL be held at all?
Time: 5:30 PM IST, July 31, 2020
Moderator: Roshan Abbas
Participants:
Dr. Shashank Joshi (Also member of Covid Task force, Govt of Maharashtra)
D. Sivanandan, ex Police Commissioner of Mumbai
Lalchand Rajput, former Indian cricketer and the head coach of the Zimbabwe national team
Jatin Paranjpe, Indian cricketer and BCCI National Selector
Ashish Shelar, MLA & Leading Advocate
Jitendra Awhad, Housing Minister, Govt of Maharashtra
Judges:
Poonam Dhillon – Former actor
Vice Chancellor Lucknow University Prof Alok Rai
DGP Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta, IPS.
Meanwhile, here's what we know about the 13th edition of the IPL:
The eagerly-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final slated on November 8.
The IPL has been made possible by the ICC's decision to postpone the October-November T20 World Cup in Australia owing to the COVID-19 pandemic due to which the host country expressed its inability to conduct the event.
While there was speculation that the IPL will start from September 26, the BCCI decided to advance it by a week in order to ensure that the Indian team's tour of Australia is not jeopardised.
It is expected that with each and every team needing at least a month's time to train, the IPL franchises will be leaving base by August 20 which gives them exactly four weeks time to prepare.
The cash-rich event was originally scheduled to start at the end of March but the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that were put in place to contain the virus, led to an indefinite postponement.
However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly maintained that the event will be held some time this year.
