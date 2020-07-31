The Bombay Debate Latest Updates: If football can be there, why can't we hold cricket, says Ashish Shelar

If football can be there, why can't we hold cricket, says Ashish Shelar
If football can be there, why can't we hold cricket. Yes we need to. But can Dr Shashank Joshi guarantee you won't get COVId-19 sitting at home?
There's no need to take away fun from people's lives, Ashish Shelar
Let me segregate the idea for you. 1. sportsman - need to be on field 2. viewer - entertainment 3. so many allied industries are waiting for safety norms should be followed. India too will benefit. UAE is ready to take on the responsibility.
If this is giving viewers fun at the comfort of their houses amid these times, then we should not snatch away from them.
BCCI has balanced out financial and medical risk, it is a well thought decision, says Jatin Paranjpe
IPL is a flagship brand. BCCI has balanced out financial and medical risk and has taken a calculated move. Building of a bubble is possible. Its a well-thought decision.
If IPL is not held, we will lose major chunk of income, says Neeraj Kumar
Neeraj Kumar says that if IPL is the main money earner for the country and if it is not held, we will lose major chunk of income. Govt is helping return to normal in phases. And holding IPL will be a morale booster IPL may attract betting but such people anyways look for reasons to bet.
I'm sure the UAE govt is taking proper care, Lalchand Rajput
Answering one of the questions raised by a reader concerning the safety of players in UAE, Rajput said that the UAE government is surely taking care of the situation there and will ensure the safety of the participants when the IPL begins.
Lives are important and so is extra-curricular activities, Lalchand Rajput
I know lives are important but so is extra-curricular activities. IPL is a big event. I know those who are not playing for the current Indian cricket team and for them IPL is really important. This is the only source of income. Now it is not advisable to hold IPL in India and hence it has been shifted to UAE where there are fewer cases.
If you think cricket is a bigger priority than saving lives, then God help you, says Shashank Joshi
Speaking about the situation in the world, Dr Joshi says, "If you think cricket is a bigger priority than saving lives, then God help you."
Dr Shashank Joshi tells us why he is against the idea of holding the IPL
We are in times of corona and the entire world has stopped due to this. This virus is unpredictable. Likelihood of overcrowding. There will be a congregation of people. It doesn't discriminate between caste and creed. It will lead to high-risk behavior. If you start opening up so fast, it's going to be a high-risk situation. England is past the peak. For the next six months, it's worth taking a break.
What is the debate about?
After months of speculations over its future, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will played in United Arab Emirates between September and November - a window which is now open due to the postponement of T20 World Cup.
Well, this year's IPL is slated to be the most-watched IPL in history. But, is it really advisable to hold the IPL at all?
The coronavirus still poses a threat to the world and with no cure for the virus, should UAE - a country where coronavirus is a minor threat compared to India - host the IPL?
