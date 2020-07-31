The Bombay Debate: How to watch live on YouTube and TV

After months of speculations over its future, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will played in United Arab Emirates between September and November - a window which is now open due to the postponement of T20 World Cup.

Well, this year's IPL is slated to be the most-watched IPL in history. But, is it really advisable to hold the IPL at all?

The coronavirus still poses a threat to the world and with no cure for the virus, should UAE - a country where coronavirus is a minor threat compared to India - host the IPL?

The Free Press Journal has decided to hold a full-fledged debate on the same motion. The first debate is scheduled for Friday, July 31 at 5 pm. It will be a virtual debate which is the new 'common' in times of coronavirus.