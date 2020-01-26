‘The best’: Virat Kohli lauds AB de Villiers after phenomenal all-round performance at MCG

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are known to share a good bond of friendship off the field. They also have mutual admiration for one another. Both have shared the field with RCB over the past eight years.

Last year, De Villiers lauded the Indian skipper’s performance throughout the years and had said that he does not Kohli stopping any time sooner. Speaking to Sport24, he said, “I believe it’s his personality and mental strength that gets him through those moments and makes him the best ODI player in the world at the moment.”

He added, “He is a human after all and, like any other cricketer, he will go through patches from time to time where he has to go back to the basics and work his way through it again.”