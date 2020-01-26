‘The best’: Virat Kohli lauds AB de Villiers after phenomenal all-round performance at MCG

AB de Villiers was at his phenomenal best during a Big Bash League encounter between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars on Saturday at the MCG. He scored a scorching 71 runs off 37 balls to help Brisbane reach a target of 186. He also managed to make a major impact from behind the stumps as he was involved in a run-out as well as a stumping.
Later, he posted photos of his BBL encounter on Instagram. He wrote, “So much fun out there tonight with the boys! Cherrie on the cake @danielledevilliers was there at the @mcg to watch me play. @heatbbl @bbl”.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli, thoroughly impressed by his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates’ performance wrote, “The best” in the comments section.
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are known to share a good bond of friendship off the field. They also have mutual admiration for one another. Both have shared the field with RCB over the past eight years.
Last year, De Villiers lauded the Indian skipper’s performance throughout the years and had said that he does not Kohli stopping any time sooner. Speaking to Sport24, he said, “I believe it’s his personality and mental strength that gets him through those moments and makes him the best ODI player in the world at the moment.”
He added, “He is a human after all and, like any other cricketer, he will go through patches from time to time where he has to go back to the basics and work his way through it again.”
Ab de Villiers had announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2018. Last year, before the ICC World Cup, AB was involved in a controversy after it was alleged that he wished to re-enter the Proteas squad for the World Cup. De Villiers, in a statement, said that he had made no demands at all and that there was no issue from his side. Further, he stated that there had been no talks between him and Cricket South Africa (CSA).
Virat Kohli, commenting on the situation had said, “My brother you are the most honest and committed man I know. It’s been unfortunate to see this happen to you. But know that we stand with you and believe in you. Seeing people enter your personal space has been sad to see and uncalled for. More love and power to you and your beautiful family. Me and Anushka are Always here for you guys.”
