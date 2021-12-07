THE ASHES 21-22: Full schedule, England & Australia squads

Pat Cummins is set to lead Australia, putting a fast bowler's perspective on Australia's test cricket captaincy for the first time since the 1950s. Joe Root is primed to lead England with the bat again in a series he thinks may define his career.

Root heads into this series as the leading test batsman in the world, having scored 1,455 runs in 12 tests in 2021 at an average of 66.

But England has lost nine of the 10 tests it has played in Australia since its drought-breaking series win Down Under in 2010-11, mostly by big margins. Root has been on the last two tours, and was captain for the 4-0 loss in 2017-18.

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Tuesday said that it is a "crazy feeling" to be leading the side in the upcoming Ashes.

Cummins was named Australia's skipper after Tim Paine stepped down from the post following a sexting scandal. Steve Smith will don the hat of vice-captain.

SQUADS

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

England: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Schedule

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, TBC

