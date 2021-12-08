The Ashes 21-22: England in trouble at 76/5

England's post lunch session started similarly to their disastrous start to the first session as Pat Cummins sent back Haseeb Hameed to leave the tourists struggling at 76/5 after 30 wickets.

England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat at the Gabba in Brisbane, but the tourists got off to the worst possible start as Mitchell Starc clean bowled Rory Burns for a first-ball duck.

Josh Hazlewood gave the hosts the second breakthrough by sending back number 3 Dawid Malan and shocked the English fans by sending back captain Root for a duck. Australian captain

All-rounder Ben Stokes making a return to international cricket almost after five months failed to leave a mark as he was dismissed by Australia skipper Pat Cummins. Stokes managed to score just 5.

England have had a dismal run in the past two Ashes series in Australia and they would want to change that and take the 'Urn' back.

The onus will be on the shoulders of captain Root, star all-rounder Ben Stokes and a strong battery of fast bowlers.

As far as Australia are concerned, it's another fresh start under Pat Cummins' leadership – Australia' first full-time seam-bowling captain in their history.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 08:41 AM IST