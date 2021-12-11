The Ashes 21-22: David Warner will be fine for Adelaide Test, says Australia skipper Pat Cummins

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said talisman David Warner will be fine for the second Ashes Test match beginning December 16.

Warner had received a brutal blow on the chest while batting on day two of the first Test.

“He is fine, we did not want to risk him and he will be alright for Adelaide,” Cummins said after Australia won the first Test by nine wickets.

Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday.

-Pat Cummins, Australia Skipper

Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9*) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs.

“Really enjoyed it, a lot of things did go right probably from the toss, overcast conditions, the wicket had a bit in it and to turn up on day 2 - under blue skies, someone's smiling over me. Really proud of everyone. A really complete performance, the bowlers did everything on day 1 and Marnus-Davey with a big partnership and the way Travis played, it is a sign of a really positive group. I was happy everyone stuck to it - we bowled without much luck yesterday, fair with all the luck on day 1,” said Cummins.

“That's why we want Travis Head in the side, he can take the game away in a couple of hours, we have seen him do it for South Australia. He averages 45 now, he is still young but is an old pro with the amount of first-class cricket he has played and hopefully he is away now,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:03 AM IST