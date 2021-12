Australia have won the toss in the second Test at Adelaide and have elected to bat first.

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins will miss the second Test after being deemed a close contact of a person who received a positive Covid-19 test last night.

Steve Smith will lead the team in his absence.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 09:30 AM IST