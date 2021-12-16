The Ashes 21-22: Australia skipper Pat Cummins out of Adelaide Test after Covid scare

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins will miss the second Ashes Test against England after being deemed a close contact of a person who received a positive Covid-19 test last night.

According to Cricket Australia, Cummins was dining in a restaurant last night and did not breach any biosecurity protocols. He isolated as soon as he became aware of the situation and has since had a PCR test, which produced a negative result.

"SA Health has confirmed that Cummins is a close contact and will be required to isolate for seven days. As a consequence, Cummins is unavailable to play in the second Vodafone men's Ashes Test match in Adelaide," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"We anticipate that he will be available to play in the third Vodafone men's Ashes Test at the MCG in Melbourne.

"Cummins is understandably very disappointed not to be able to captain Australia for the day-night Test in Adelaide," he added.

Steve Smith will captain the team in Cummins' absence. Michael Neser has been included in the playing XI to make his Test debut and Travis Head will be vice-captain.

"Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were dining at the same restaurant as Cummins but at a separate table outdoors. SA Health has deemed them casual contacts and they are free to play," Cricket Australia said.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 08:46 AM IST