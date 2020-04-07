The Amazing Adelaide: David Warner's favourite Ashes moment

It was the second test of 2006-07 Ashes series that was an absolute thriller.

It was dominated by batsmen for the first four days with Paul Collingwood's 206 and Kevin Pietersen's 158 for England in the first inning, followed by Ricky Ponting's 152, Michael Hussey's 91 and Michael Clarke's 124 as the response in second innings.

By Day 4, England led with 38 runs and the match was easily heading towards a draw.

59-1 on Day 5 with England now leading by 97 runs, it was the spin great Shane Warne's magical spell that added some life to the pitch that had nothing for the bowlers.

Supported by two wickets apiece from Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath, Warne helped Aussies grab the last nine wickets for mere 60 runs. At tea, Australia needed 168 runs to pull off a famous victory with 216 balls in hand.

Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer started off in an ODI fashion with 13 runs in the first two overs, but were sent packing at 33-2.

Captain Ricky Ponting at 3 decided to promote Hussey up the order to keep up with the required rate. The two took Australia within 42 runs of victory with 84 balls remaining.

But Ponting was sent back to pavilion and as well Damien Martyn in quick succession.

When Clarke joined Hussey, the equation was 47 off 58.

The duo eventually chased down the score in sublime fashion with three overs to spare.