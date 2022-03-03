The 100 club: Virat Kohli will become the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests, here’s how the 11 others fared in their 100th Test match

Virat Kohli will become the 12th Indian cricketer after Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to play 100 Tests when he walks out to face Sri Lanka in the first Test in Mohali on Friday.

Here’s how the 11 others fared on their 100th Test match

Sachin Tendulkar (Total Tests: 200)

Sachin Tendulkar | File picture

When & Where: 4th Test, The Oval, Sep 5 - 9 2002, India tour of England

Sachin’s Performance

1st Innings: 54

Match Summary: England 1st Innings: 515 (Michael Vaughan 195; Harbhajan Singh 5/115); India 1st Innings: India 508 (Rahul Dravid 217, Ganguly 51; Andy Caddick 4/114); England 2nd Innings: 118 for no loss

Result: Match drawn

Rahul Dravid (Total Tests: 163)

When & Where: 3rd Test, Mumbai, Mar 18 - 22 2006, England tour of India

Dravid’s performance in the match

1st Innings: 52

2nd Innings: 9

Match Summary: England 1st Innings: 400 (Andrew Strauss 128, Owais Shah 88; Sreesanth 4/70); India 1st Innings: 279 (Dhoni 64; James Anderson 4/40); England 2nd Innings: 191 (Andrew Flintoff 50; Kumble 4/49, Harbhajan 2/40); India 2nd Innings: 100 (Sachin 34; Shaun Udal 4/14, Andrew Flintoff 3/14)

Result: England won by 212 runs

VVS Laxman (Total Tests: 134)

VVS Laxman | Photo: Twitter

When & Where: 4th Test, Nagpur, Nov 6 - 10 2008, Australia tour of India

Laxman’s performance

1st Innings: 64

2nd Innings: 34

Match Summary: India 1st innings: 441 (Sachin 109, Sehwag 66, Ganguly 85, Dhoni 56; Jason Krejza 8/215); Australia 1st innings: 355 (Simon Katich 102, Michael Hussey 90; Harbhajan 3/94); India 2nd Innings: 295 (Sehwag 92, Dhoni 55, Harbhajan 52; Jason Krejza 143/4, Shane Watson 4/42); Australia 2nd Innings: 209 (Matthew Hayden 77; Harbhajan 4/64, Amit Mishra 3/27)

Result: India won by 172 runs

Anil Kumble (Total Tests: 132)

When & Where: 3rd Test, Ahmedabad, Dec 18 - 22 2005, Sri Lanka tour of India

Kumble’s Performance

1st Innings: 2/87

2nd Innings: 5/89

Match Summary: India 1st Innings: 398 (Laxman 104, Irfan 82; Malinga 3/113, Muralitharan 3/128); Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 206 (Tillakaratne Dilshan 65; Harbhajan Singh 7/62); India 2nd Innings: 316/9d (Yuvraj 75; Muralitharan 3/90, Bandara 3/84); Sri Lanka 2nd Innings: 249 (Dilshan 65, Mahela Jayawardene 57; Kumble 5/89, 3/79)

Result: India won by 259 runs

Kapil Dev (Total Tests: 131)

When & Where: 1st Test, Karachi, Nov 15 - 20 1989, India tour of Pakistan’

Kapil’s Performance

1st Innings: 4/69 & 55

2nd Innings: 3/82

Match Summary: Pakistan 1st innings: 409 (Imran Khan 109, Shoaib Mohd 67, Javed Miandad 78; Kapil 4/69, 5/104); India 1st innings: 262 (Kapil 55, Kiran More 58; Akram 4/83, Waqar 4/80); Pakistan 2nd innings: 305/5d (Saleem Malik 102, Soaib Mohd 95; Kapil 3/82); India 2nd innings: 303/3 (Manjrekar 113*, Sidhu 85)

Result: Draw

Sunil Gavaskar (Total Tests: 125)

Sunil Gavaskar | Photo: Twitter

When & Where: 1st Test, Lahore, Oct 17 - 22 1984, India tour of Pakistan

Gavaskar’s Performance

1st Innings: 48

2nd Innings: 37

Match Summary: Pakistan 1st innings: 428/9d (Zaheer Abbas 168, Ashraf Ali 65; Chetan Sharma 3/94, Ravi Shastri 3/90); India 1st innings: 156 (Gavaskar 48; Azeem Hafiz 6/46); F/O India 2nd innings: 371/6 (Amarnath 101, Anshuman Gaekwad 60, Ravi Shastri 71)

Result: Draw

Dilip Vengsarkar (Total Tests: 116)

Dilip Vengsarkar | File photo

When & Where: 2nd Test, Mumbai, Nov 24 - 29 1988, New Zealand tour of India

1st Innings: 24

2nd Innings: 0

Match Summary: New Zealand 1st innings: 236 (Mark Greatbatch 46; Ravi Shastri 4/45, Narendra Hirwani 3/82); India 1st innings: 234 (Kris Srikanth 94; Richard Hadlee 6/49); New Zealand 2nd innings: 279 (Andrew Jones 78, Ian Smith 54; Arshad Ayub 5/50, Hirwani 4/93); India 2nd innings: 145 (Arun Lal 47; John Bracewell 6/51, Richard Hadlee 4/39)

Result: New Zealand won by 136 runs

Sourav Ganguly (Total Tests: 113)

When & Where: 1st Test, Melbourne, Dec 26 - 29 2007, India tour of Australia

1st Innings: 43

2nd Innings: 40

Match Summary: Australia 1st innings: 343 (Matthew Hayden 124, Phil Jaques 66; Zaheer Khan 4/94, Kumble 5/84); India 1st innings: 196 (Sachin Tendulkar 62; Brett Lee 4/46, Stuart Clark 4/28); Australia 2nd innings: 351/7d (Michael Clarke 73, Phil Jaques 51; Harbhajan 3/101); India 2nd innings: 161 (Laxman 42; Mitchell Johnson 3/21)

Result: Australia won by 337 runs

Ishant Sharma (Total Tests: 104)

When & Where: 3rd Test (D/N), Ahmedabad, Feb 24 - 25 2021, England tour of India

Ishant’s Performance

1st Innings: 1/26

2nd Innings: DNB

Match Summary: England 1st innings: 112 (Zak Crawley 53; Axar Patel 6/38, Ashwin 3/26); India 1st innings: 145 (Rohit Sharma 66; Joe Root 5/8, Jack Leach 4/54); England 2nd innings: 81 (Ben Stokes 25, Axar 5/32, Ashwin 4/48); India 2nd innings: 49 for no loss

Result: India won by 10 wickets

Harbhajan Singh (Total Tests: 103)

When & Where: 1st Test, Chennai, Feb 22 - 26 2013, Australia tour of India

Bhajji’s Performance

1st Innings: 1/87

2nd Innings: 2/55

Match Summary: Australia 1st innings: 380 (Michael Clarke 130, David Warner 59, Moises Henriques 68; Ashwin 7/103); India 1st innings: 572 (Dhoni 224; Virat Kohli 107Sachin Tendulkar 81; James Pattinson 5/96, Nathan Lyon 3/215); Australia 2nd innings: 241 (Moises Henriques 81; Ashwin 5/95, Ravindra Jadeja 3/72); India 2nd innings: 50 for two

Result: India won by 8 wickets

Virender Sehwag (Total Tests: 103)

Virender Sehwag | File Photo

When & Where: 2nd Test, Mumbai, Nov 23 - 26 2012, England tour of India

Sehwag’s Performance

1st Innings: 30

2nd Innings: 9

Match Summary: India 1st innings: 327 (Pujara 135, Ashwin 68; Monty Panesar 5/129, Graeme Swann 4/70); England 1st innings: 413 (Alistair Cook 122, Kevin Pietersen 186; Pragyan Ojha 5/143); India 2nd innings: 142 (Gautam Gambhir 65; Monty Panesar 6/81, Graeme Swann 4/43); India 2nd innings: 58 for no loss

Result: India won by 10 wickets

