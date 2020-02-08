‘That’s the end of his career’: Twitter slams Kedar Jadhav after mediocre outing in 2nd ODI against New Zealand

India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav was selected in India’s 2nd ODI match against New Zealand on Saturday. However, he failed to provide a worthwhile contribution with the bat when India desperately needed one. He also wasn’t selected by skipper Virat Kohli to have a go with the ball. In the first ODI too he didn’t have much of an impact.

Unimpressed by all of this, Twitter slammed and trolled Kedar Jadhav.

One user wrote, “And that's END OF JADHAV CAREER!! Thank you Kedar Jadhav Uncle”.