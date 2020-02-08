‘That’s the end of his career’: Twitter slams Kedar Jadhav after mediocre outing in 2nd ODI against New Zealand

India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav was selected in India’s 2nd ODI match against New Zealand on Saturday. However, he failed to provide a worthwhile contribution with the bat when India desperately needed one. He also wasn’t selected by skipper Virat Kohli to have a go with the ball. In the first ODI too he didn’t have much of an impact.
Unimpressed by all of this, Twitter slammed and trolled Kedar Jadhav.
One user wrote, “And that's END OF JADHAV CAREER!! Thank you Kedar Jadhav Uncle”.
Another criticised Kohli’s decision of selecting Jadhav over Manish Pandey. He wrote, “Kohli’s batting always overshadow his brainless captaincy. Manish Pandey is in form of his life and this stupid prefers Kedar Jadhav over him.”
“Is it worth sticking to Kedar Jadhav? Is he in the selectors' plan for 2023 world cup? He will be 38 by then. His form has been patchy for a long time and he doesn't seem to hv ammunition to survive till 2023. Why is management still persisting with them? #NZvIND”, wrote another user.
One fan compared Pandey and Jadhav and wrote, “I've already Said this On Few Ocassions & Will Say Once More that Manish Pandey Is Far Better than Kedar Jadhav. #NZvsIND #NZvIND”.
At the moment, India are on the brink of a second consecutive loss against the Kiwis in the ODI series. After losing both the openers cheaply, India lost Kohli as well. KL Rahul, with his ultra-impressive form cam ein to bat, but could not succeed as he got out for just runs.
Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja looked like they had struck up a meaningful partnership, but Iyer atoo departed after scoring his fifty. Now, the only match-winning batsman left for India is Jadeja, who has been the only difference between loss and win so far.
