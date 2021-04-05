'That's the beauty of cricket': Twitter lauds Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for his magical 193 against South Africa

This was also the highest-ever score by a batsman in ODI history while chasing. Zaman's innings couldn't steer his side to victory as he did not get the required support from his teammates. The second highest scorer in the innings was skipper Babar Azam who made 31.

To rub salt on the wounds of Pakistan, Zaman was involved in a controversial run-out. He drove pacer Lungi Ngidi to long-off and was heading back for a comfortable second run but wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock seemingly pointed to the non-striker’s end while the throw was coming at his end. Perplexed Fakhar was caught short of his crease.

Nonetheless, Zaman’s incredible innings was appreciated widely by fans across the countries.