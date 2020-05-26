'That's my little boy...': Rohit Sharma mimics Chahal's fielding in a fun Instagram post

The humorous side of the Indian cricketers have come to the fore more often than not during this two-month long COVID-19 induced lockdown which is still on in its fourth phase till May 31.

Players have taken a friendly go at each other on social media as they have mostly interacted on Live sessions on popular social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

The light-hearted banter often took centrestage and ace India batsman Rohit Sharma pulling wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's leg has been one of them.

In his latest Instagram post, India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit hilariously tried to ape Chahal's fielding during a workout session. Rohit was seen stooping low and jumping from one spot to the other as part of a cardio drill.

"That's my little boy Chahal when he is fielding (jumping all around)," Rohit posted along with the video and tagged Chahal.