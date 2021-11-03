THAT SPORTING SPIRIT: Victorious Pakistan team visits Namibia dressing room to congratulate them after their ICC T20 WORLD CUP match

In a great gesture that showed true sporting spirit, the Pakistan team visited the Namibian dressing room after their ICC T20 World Cup match to congratulate their opponents on a game well fought.

Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday and secured a semifinals berth in the tournament. It was their straight fourth win in the tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on their official Twitter handle in which the Pakistan cricketers, along with an official, can be seen entering the dressing room and bucking up the Namibian players.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 01:31 PM IST