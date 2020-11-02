ThankYouWatson trends after report of CSK all-rounder Shane Watson's retirement from all forms of cricket

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson has reportedly announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after CSK won their last league game in IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday. The former Australian cricketer had already retired from international cricket when CSK bought him at the IPL auctions in 2018.

According to a report in The Times of India, Watson has informed his CSK teammates that he will be retiring from all formats of cricket. “Watson was very emotional when he told the CSK dressing room after the last game that he would retire. He said that it was a great privilege for him to play for the franchise,” the report quoted a source.

The CSK management also confirmed the same to Cricbuzz.

Watson has been a part of two IPL winning sides -- Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Chennai Super Kings (2018). In all, the all-rounder has played 145 IPL matches for three teams -- RR, RCB and CSK -- in the competition. He has scored 3,874 runs at a strike-rate of 137.91. He has smashed four centuries and 21 half-centuries. Watson has also picked up 92 wickets at an economy rate of 7.93.

Meanwhile, #ThankYouWatson began trending on Twitter after the news started doing the rounds on social media.

