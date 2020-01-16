ThankYouDhoni trends on Twitter after MS Dhoni not included in BCCI's annual contract

BCCI on Thursday announced the men's contract for 2019-20 and the glaring omission was former skipper MS Dhoni.

According to a BCCI statement, the period from October 2019 to September 2020 has Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah in the Grade A+ category like the last cycle. However, Dhoni, who was in the Rs 5 crore 'A' category bracket, is missing.

The 38-year-old who is currently enjoying some time away from the game hasn't played a single game since the World Cup semifinal defeat to New Zealand last year. Speculation is rife that Dhoni may have already called curtains on his illustrious career and #ThankYouDhoni has started trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: