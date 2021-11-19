Thank you, AB de Villiers: Virat Kohli's heart-felt posts add another chapter to the bond

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers' mutual admiration is an open secret. That story just had another chapter added when de Villiers announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday.

After retiring from international cricket in 2018, de Villiers had continued to ply his trade across T20 franchise cricket, especially for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With the announcement, de Villiers ends his decade-long association with RCB, scoring 4,491 runs in 156 matches. He finished as the second highest run-getter for the side behind Kohli.

De Villiers, who represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) before joining RCB, has finished his IPL career as the sixth highest run-getter with 5,162 runs in 184 matches at an average of 39.70 and strike rate of 151.68. It also includes three centuries and 40 half-centuries, with the best of 133 not out coming against Mumbai Indians in 2015.

Reacting to the news, Kohli wrote on Twitter, "To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. (Broken heart) I love you."

De Villiers replied with a "Love u too my brother".

Kohli wrote a separate heart-felt post on Instagram, too, about his bond with de Villiers in RCB.

