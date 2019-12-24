'Thank God Aakash Chopra wasn't in the commentary box': Twitter trolls former cricketer after he shares his favourite Dhoni moment

The decade is almost about to end and there has been many enthralling cricketing moments for the die-hard fans to remember in the upcoming years.

The biggest achievement for Indian cricket in this decade is winning the 2011 World Cup at home. The moment when former skipper MS Dhoni hit the massive six over long on gives goosebumps to the fans even today. Not only the six, but also Ravi Shastri's words 'Dhoniiii finishes off in style! India lifts the World Cup after 28 years' reverberates even today.

On Monday, MS Dhoni completed his 15 years in international cricket and many fans, pundits and cricketers shared their favourite MS Dhoni moment on Twitter.

Cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra also shared his favourite Dhoni moment. He regrets not being on commentary when Dhoni hit the winning shot during the World Cup. Chopra said that if he would have been on air he would have said, "Dhoni ka balla ghooma, is baar Wankhede nahi pura desh jhooma." (Dhoni swings his bat, not just Wankhede but the whole country celebrates)

"I wasn’t on commentary when Dhoni sealed it with a six. 2nd April 2011. I would’ve gone something like—Dhoni ka balla ghooma, is baar Wankhede nahi pura desh jhooma. A night to remember. A player to cherish," he wrote.