Thala vs Chinna Thala: Report states Raina left after rift with MS Dhoni

Since then, there has been massive speculation as to the reasons behind Raina's abrupt withdrawal. Coming as it did just before reports that one of Raina's uncles had passed away and four members of his family had been injured, allegedly in an attack by robbers in Punjab's Pathankot district, many have speculated on a family tragedy of some sort. Others still cite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases amid the team and the support staff of CSK.

But on Sunday, an Outlook India report suggested that there might be more to the story. The article says that Raina was unhappy with the hotel room that he had been allotted (his room did not have proper balconies) and wanted accommodation similar to what team captain MS Dhoni had been provided. Reportedly, he had also found the bio-bubble claustrophobic.

The article quotes CSK owner and former BCCI president N. Srinivasan who for his part does not seem to be much perturbed, stating that Dhoni was "in complete control" on the situation thus far. Opining that Raina might wish to come back, Srinivasan also noted that this presented an opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad.