'Terrible third umpiring': Twitter reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal in 4th T20I against England

Suryakamumar Yadav smashing a six on first ball of his international career set a record for himself but his depart from the match has left netizens in a shock. Cricketers like Virendar Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer along with twitteratis slammed the third umpire on internet as they believed that Dwaid Malan while catching the shot touched the ball on the ground which is not usually considered 'out'. But the umpire gave the decision and Suryakumar had to depart with 28-ball 50.

Soon, #Suryakumar was trending on Twitter as netizens fiercely slammed the umpire and said it's clearly 'not-out'. In the video clip that went viral on social media the twitteratis clearly indicated Malan's hand touching the ground.

Reacting over the umpire's decision, Virender Sehwag sharing a blindfolded kid's picture wrote, "Third umpire while making that decision"