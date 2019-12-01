Tenures are finished and you cannot go beyond: Ganguly on selection committee

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday indicated that there will be no extension for members of the selection committee whose tenures have ended, saying "you cannot go beyond" that.

Going by the Board's old constitution that has a provision for a maximum four-year term for the selection panel, its chairman MSK Prasad and his colleague Gagan Khoda's terms have expired.

Prasad and Khoda were appointed in 2015, while Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi, who joined them in 2016, have one more year left in their respective tenures as per the old constitution.

The amended constitution, though, has a provision for a maximum five-year term.