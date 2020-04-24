Tendulkar to give fans a sneak-peak into his life during lockdown

Mumbai: The 'God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar will headline this weeks special two-part episode on Star Sports show Cricket Connected that airs on Saturday. The show will be hosted by Jatin Sapru. Team India legends V.V.S. Laxman and Harbhajan Singh along with former Australia pace machine Brett Lee have been roped in as the experts for this week.

Revered by many worldwide, Tendulkar, who turned a year older on Friday, will give a special sneak-peak on how he's coping with life during the lockdown. The Master Blaster will dole out interesting tips on how he used to practice indoors and will also help the current crop of professional cricketers with priceless advice on how to stay mentally focussed during challenging times that COVID-19 has posed before the world.

Expressing his wish for his fans to stay indoors, Tendulkar said: "My fans wished well for me for many years. They encouraged me and they prayed for me. What did they pray for? That Sachin shouldn't get out and I should be at the crease. My wish for them is that they should also not get out. They should also stay inside the crease which means that they should stay at home, safe and healthy. If they are healthy and safe, then I am more than happy."

Tendulkar, who called time on a glorious career in 2013, will also shed light on his fabled 'Desert Storm' innings against Australia in 1998 at Sharjah. The Little Master smashed 143 against a bowling attack featuring the likes of Shane Warne, Damien Fleming and Michael Kasprowicz as temperatures reached a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius. Tendulkar will also recall some of his magic with the ball.

With live cricket forcefully brought to a standstill, the episode will also give an insight into Team India captain Virat Kohli's life during the lockdown.