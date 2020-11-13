Team India to wear retro theme jersey for Australia series?

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League ended with Mumbai Indians lifting the trophy for a record fifth time. Next, the Indian national cricket team is set for a two-month-long Australia tour for which the players have already landed in Sydney where the first ODI is scheduled to begin from November 27.
Virat Kohli will be leading the national side in the tour which consists of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 4 Tests.
On Wednesday, Cricket Australia confirmed that the men's team will be wearing an 'Indigenous' jersey in the upcoming three-match T20I series against India. With that said, rumours about the Indian side sporting a 'retro' themed jersey have taken the internet by a storm.
According to Outlook, India will reportedly wear a new jersey for the limited-overs game. The jersey will be similar to be ones worn during the 1992 World Cup.
Here's how Twitter reacted to those rumors:
Here is the full schedule, venues and broadcast timings of the blockbuster Down Under:
ODI Series Schedule:
1st ODI - November 27, 2020 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night) - 9:10 AM
2nd ODI - November 29, 2020 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night) - 9.10 AM
3rd ODI - December 2, 2020 - Manuka Oval, Canberra (Day-Night) - 9.10 AM
T20I Series Schedule:
1st T20I - December 4, 2020 - Manuka Oval, Canberra (Night) - 1.40 PM
2nd T20I - December 6, 2020 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Night) - 1.40 PM
3rd T20I - December 8, 2020 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Night) - 1.40 PM
Test Series Schedule:
1st Test - December 17 to December 21,2020 - Adelaide Oval (Day-Night) - 9.30 AM
2nd Test - December 26 to December 30, 2020 - Melbourne Cricket Ground (Day) - 5.00 AM
3rd Test - January 7 to January 11, 2021 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Day) - 5.00 AM
4th Test - January 15 to January 19, 2021 - The Gabba, Brisbane (Day) - 5.30 AM
