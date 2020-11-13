Team India to wear retro theme jersey for Australia series?

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League ended with Mumbai Indians lifting the trophy for a record fifth time. Next, the Indian national cricket team is set for a two-month-long Australia tour for which the players have already landed in Sydney where the first ODI is scheduled to begin from November 27.

Virat Kohli will be leading the national side in the tour which consists of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 4 Tests.

On Wednesday, Cricket Australia confirmed that the men's team will be wearing an 'Indigenous' jersey in the upcoming three-match T20I series against India. With that said, rumours about the Indian side sporting a 'retro' themed jersey have taken the internet by a storm.

According to Outlook, India will reportedly wear a new jersey for the limited-overs game. The jersey will be similar to be ones worn during the 1992 World Cup.

Here's how Twitter reacted to those rumors: