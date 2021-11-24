Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and wife Nupur blessed with baby girl

India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and wife Nupur on Wednesday welcomed their first child. According to a report, the treasurer of the Meerut District Cricket Association (MDCA) Rakesh Goyal confirmed the news to the media.

The report further states that Bhuvneshwar's wife gave birth to the couple's first child in a private hospital in Delhi on Wednesday morning at around 9 AM. She was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

The couple had tied theur wedding knot on 23rd November 2017 in a ceremony in Meerut. The news of the birth of their daughter comes just a day after they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Due to his commitment with the Indian team in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand, Bhuvneshwar was reportedly not present in the hospital.

In the 2021 T20 World Cup, he had been on field for India in just one game. In the opening game against Pakistan, he failed to take a wicket while conceding 25 runs in three overs. He was dropped for the next clash against New Zealand and was not named in the playing XI in any of the games that followed.

The 31-year-old is not part of the Indian Test team but is expected to return to the side for the limited-overs leg of the upcoming tour of South Africa.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:06 PM IST