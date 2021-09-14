Taliban govt hasn't said anything regarding women's cricket yet, says Afghan Board

The Taliban government hasn't said anything regarding women's cricket, but the ACB is committed to support it, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)'s new chairman Azizullah Fazli told Reuters.

“The new government of Afghanistan is focusing on its priority programmes,” Fazli said. “They haven’t told us anything regarding women cricket (but) we are committed to maintaining and supporting women cricket," he added.

The ACB chairman also said he is optimistic that their one-off Test match against Australia in November will go ahead. “We officially talked with them and the issue regarding the Test match will be resolved,” Fazli said.

This comes after Cricket Australia (CA) said it will cancel its men's Test match with Afghanistan if reports that the women's team cannot play under Taliban rule are true.

"Driving the growth of women's cricket globally is incredibly important to Cricket Australia. Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for all and we support the game unequivocally for women at every level," CA said.

"If recent media reports that women's cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated, Cricket Australia would have no alternative but to not host Afghanistan for the proposed Test Match due to be played in Hobart," it added.

According to a BBC report, the members of the women's cricket team are in hiding in Kabul, claiming that the members of the Taliban have already come looking for them.

For the unversed, when the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan two decades ago, girls were not allowed to attend schools and women were banned from work and education.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 05:09 PM IST