'Taking life too serious': Michael Vaughan calls out user who abused him for 'trolling' Sachin Tendulkar

Former England skipper, Michael Vaughan, is known to have a good sense of humour. He often takes to his Twitter account to showcase some of his humour. Recently, he trolled US President Donald Trump for mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkar's name as 'Soo-chin' at the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium.
After the incident, Vaughan tweeted, ""How are you today Sue Chin @sachin_rt!!! #Face with tears of joy #DonaldTrumpIndiaVisit," Vaughan tweeted.
Although he had meant to troll Trump through his tweet, some fans were unable to realise that and thought he was trolling the legend, Sachin Tendulkar, himself. One user also went ahead and abused Vaughan for apparently trolling Tendulkar.
The user wrote, "You’re a f***ing a****le Michael Vaughan!!! You’ll learn a lesson soon for trolling the legends like Sachin Tendulkar!!! You better know how to pronounce your name Vaughan or Wuhan ( the city where corona virus came from) get the hell out of here."
Vaughan quoted the tweet and wrote, "dheeraj, I think you are taking life a litre too serious .. #OnOn .. Have a brew !!"
Others, too, slammed the user for not understanding basic Twitter banter.
Earlier, on Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also trolled Trump. They shared a a video and wrote, " Sach- Such- Satch- Sutch- Sooch- Anyone know?"
In his speech at the Motera stadium, Trump gave a special mention to Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. As soon as Trump mentioned the names of the two biggest cricketers to come out from India, the entire Motera Stadium erupted in joy and a loud cheer. Even India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen having a big smile when the names of Tendulkar and Kohli were mentioned.
"Namaste, it is a great honour for me to be here," the US president said, describing India as an amazing nation.
"There is a difference between a nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting its people free - that is India. India and the US have natural and enduring friendship," he said.
Trump also touched on India's cultural diversity and riches as he highlighted the success of its blockbuster movies like DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and Sholay.
The 'Namaste Trump' event is based on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister's trip to Houston last September.
(With Agency Inputs)
