'Takes a special leader to elevate other players': AB de Villiers is all praises for Virat Kohli after series win against England

India on Saturday defeated England by an innings and 25 runs on the third day of the fourth Test to complete a 3-1 series victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After Rishabh Pant had tilted the scales in favour of the hosts with a brilliant century on Friday, Washington Sundar (96 not out) and Axar Patel (43) rubbed it in further, staying at the crease for one-and-a-half hour that blew away whatever hopes England had of making a comeback on Friday evening.

The duo batted for 91 minutes on Saturday morning and frustrated England for 20.4 overs to take the game further away as India finished on 365, which was 160 runs ahead of the visiting side.

The lead was too much for England, who had to face 67 overs on the third day. And they succumbed under pressure even though the surface didn't play as many tricks as the ones during the previous two Test matches.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel (5/48) and Ravichandran Ashwin (5/47) shared all the England wickets between them.

With this victory, India has qualified for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship final. Virat Kohli's men will now play against Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the Lord's Cricket Ground on June 18.

Meanwhile, the cricketing world congratulated the team on the victory and for making it through to the ICC World Test Championship final.

Skipper Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers was all praises for the latter's leadership during the series.

"Kohli’s leadership (during) this test match allowed young guns like Axar, Rishabh and Washie to play with freedom and dominate the game. It takes a special leader to elevate other players around them through body language and passion when their personal performance has been down," he tweeted.