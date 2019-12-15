Taj fulfils Sachin Tendulkar's wish to meet Chennai hotel attendant

"In Chennai, it happened once in the hotel. When I asked for a coffee and a waiter came to my room and he said I wanted to discuss something with you on cricket is it okay if I discuss," Tendulkar said.

"I said please go ahead. Whenever I see you wear an arm-guard your bat swing changes. The waiter said I have seen your batting and he was a huge fan. He used to watch every ball rewinding the action 5-7 times," he added.

After the advice from his fan, Tendulkar made adjustments to his elbow-guard to improve his bat swing.

"I said, yes! You are the only person in the world who figured that out. You won't believe that I actually came back to the room from the ground I carried my elbow-guard and redesigned it according to the correct size and with the right amount of padding and where the strap should be," Tendulkar said.