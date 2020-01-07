Taher Kudrati powers Dhirubhai Ambani home

Mumbai: Taher Kudrati hogged the limelight with a cracking 88 to power Dhirubhai Ambani International School to a massive 135 runs victory against Aditya Birla World Academy in a Group-A league match on the opening day of the inaugural Bombay Gymkhana Inter-School T20 Cricket Tournament, played at the Gymkhana’s ground on Tuesday.

Dhirubhai Ambani electing to bat first scored freely and amassed a huge total of 177 for 5 wickets, in 20 overs. Taher innings came off just 61 balls and was studded with 15 boundaries. Abhiraj Goel contributed 30 runs.

Aditya Birla were unable to stay long in the middle and were bowled out for just 42 runs in 12.2 overs. Dhirubhai Ambani bowlers Arhan Maker (2 for 5), Abhiviraj (2 for 2) and Rishi Mody (2 for 4) shared the wickets.

Later in a low-scoring match, Gopi Birla Memorial School defeated G.D. Somani Memorial School by eight wickets in a Group-B league match.

Sent in to bat first, G.D. Somani could only score 70 runs for 8 wickets, in 20 overs. Neil Verma 22 runs and Yash More 15 runs lifted the total. In reply, Gopi Birla scored 71 for 2 wickets, in 11.3 overs with Dishant Shah (25 not out) and Armaan Rathod (18 not out) taking the team to victory.

Brief scores

Group-A: Dhirubhai Ambani International School: 177-5 (Taher Kudrati 88, Abhiraj Goel 30) bt Aditya Birla World Academy: 42 all out, in 12.2 overs (Arhan Maker 2-5, Abhiviraj 2-2, Rishi Mody 2-4) by 135 runs.

Group-B: G D Somani Memorial School: 70-8 (Neil Verma 22, Yash More 15; Dishant Shah 2-9) lost to Gopi Birla Memorial School: 71-2 (Dishant Shah 25*, Armaan Rathod 18*; Swesh Gala 2-18) by 8 wickets.