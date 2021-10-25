e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 05:24 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan among those rallying behind Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was abused online after India's first-ever defeat to Pakistan in T20 World Cup
FPJ Web Desk
Mohammed Shami celebrates with substitute fielder Yuzvendra Chahal after getting the wicket of Ashton Turner. | BCCI

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Monday condemned the online abuse of fast bowler Mohammed Shami following India's defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Irfan said even he was a part of India vs Pakistan match earlier but was never "told to go to Pakistan".

"Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I'm talking about of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP," Irfan tweeted.

Shami was being subjected to online abuse after India suffered a defeat against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. As soon as the match ended, fans on Instagram and Twitter passed derogatory statements on Shami.

"We love you @MdShami11#Shami," spinner Harbhajan tweeted.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also came out in support of Shami following the online abuse.

"We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya," Chahal tweeted.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also saw some unruly fan behaviour and the trolls have also not been kind to him, as he is also being criticised for his captaincy during the game.

Yusuf Pathan said one can criticise the cricketers but abusing someone following the defeat shouldn't be done.

"Criticising is fine but khiladiyon ko abuse nahi karna chahiye. Ye game hai, better team on that day won. Inhi cricketers ne India ko bohot matches jitaye hain pichle kuch saalon mein. Aur haar kar jeetne wale ko hi baazigar kehte hai na," Yusuf tweeted.

Earlier, Virender Sehwag had also tweeted in support of Shami.

This was the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this was also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 05:24 PM IST
