T20 World Cup: When Rahul Dravid and Kyle Coetzer played together for Scotland

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer revealed that he played with new India head coach Rahul Dravid, when he first started playing county cricket.

“I did remind him (Dravid) that my first ever game, one of my first ever county games for Scotland, we were involved in a run out, and I was the person who was run out and he wasn't," said Coetzer ahead of Scotland’s match against India.

It was the match where Dravid made 114 in Northampton playing for Scotland (List A).

"I think that was fair enough considering that he was the mainstay of the Scotland team then and making sure that he performed well and scored runs. So I remember the day pretty clearly. I got a clear no and got sent back.”

The former India captain managed to score 600 at an average of 66.66 with three hundreds and two fifties and a strike rate of 92.73.

“He’s a very humble person, someone who’s so very respectful and speaks so highly and so well to all the players. He’s a fine individual,” added Coetzer

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 05:44 PM IST