e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 09:50 PM IST

T20 World Cup: 'Welcome to the hundred in all formats club' - Twitter applauds England batter Jos Buttler's knock against Sri Lanka

Jos Buttler hit his maiden T20I ton in England's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka
FPJ Web Desk
Jos Buttler celebrates his maiden T20I hundred in the T20 World Cup. | Photo: AFP

Jos Buttler celebrates his maiden T20I hundred in the T20 World Cup. | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

Jos Buttler brought up his first T20I ton against Sri Lanka in England's Super 12 clash in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Monday. It was all the more valuable because England didn't get off to the best of starts and were in trouble at 35 for three inside the powerplay.

At the halfway stage, the English team was 47 for three and Buttler was slowly getting set but was struggling with his timing. However, one Chamika Karunaratne over and a Lahiru Kumara over helped Buttler turn it around. On the final ball of the innings, he hit a six to finish unbeaten on 101.

With his landmark, Buttler joing England Women's captain Heather Knight as the only other English player to have a hundred in all formats of the game.

Ian Bishop, former West Indies and now a broadcaster, asked other T20I batters to learn from Buttler's innings.

Advertisement

Ben Stokes, who is back in England's squad for the Ashes, was thoroughly impressed.

Advertisement

The way the wicketkeeper-batter paced his knock impressed Twitterati.

Advertisement

He also became the player to have faced most deliveries in a Men's T20 World Cup game.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 09:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal