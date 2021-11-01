T20 World Cup: 'Welcome to the hundred in all formats club' - Twitter applauds England batter Jos Buttler's knock against Sri Lanka

Jos Buttler brought up his first T20I ton against Sri Lanka in England's Super 12 clash in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Monday. It was all the more valuable because England didn't get off to the best of starts and were in trouble at 35 for three inside the powerplay.

At the halfway stage, the English team was 47 for three and Buttler was slowly getting set but was struggling with his timing. However, one Chamika Karunaratne over and a Lahiru Kumara over helped Buttler turn it around. On the final ball of the innings, he hit a six to finish unbeaten on 101.

With his landmark, Buttler joing England Women's captain Heather Knight as the only other English player to have a hundred in all formats of the game.

Seriously unbelievable @josbuttler! Tough pitch, targeted his bowlers and went hot at the end! Welcome to the hundred in all formats club 😉 #ENGvSL — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) November 1, 2021

Ian Bishop, former West Indies and now a broadcaster, asked other T20I batters to learn from Buttler's innings.

Wow. First 50 from 45 balls. Next 51 from 17 balls. Great knock👏👏👏. A lot to learn from his innings for a lot of T20 players and watchers. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 1, 2021

Ben Stokes, who is back in England's squad for the Ashes, was thoroughly impressed.

Best in the world @josbuttler 👏 👏 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 1, 2021

There isn't a better opening batsman in the world at the moment, in T20 cricket, than Jos Buttler — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 1, 2021

The way the wicketkeeper-batter paced his knock impressed Twitterati.

The best part about Buttler's knock was the way he chose his battles. He was extremely cautious against Theekshana and Hasaranga but smashed the pacers all around the ground. It's ok to be defensive against some bowlers, if you know you can take others on.#ENGvSL #T20WorldCup — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) November 1, 2021

He also became the player to have faced most deliveries in a Men's T20 World Cup game.

Most balls faced in a Men's T20 World Cup innings:-



67 - Jos Buttler🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v SL, today

66 - Chris Gayle🏝️ v IND, 2010

66 - Marlon Samuels🏝️ v ENG, 2016#T20WorldCup #ENGvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 1, 2021

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 09:51 PM IST