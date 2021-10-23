e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 05:52 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Wasim Jaffer indicates his India XI through a pictorial tweet

Wasim Jaffer, former India opener, used logos of IPL teams to indicate his India XI for their clash against Pakistan
FPJ Web Desk
Wasim Jaffer | File Photo

Wasim Jaffer used his trademark cryptic way to indicate his playing XI for India in their T20 World Cup opening clash against Pakistan on Sunday. Jaffer, who was part of Punjab Kings, used IPL team logos to indicate his XI.

Jaffer used four Mumbai Indians logos, two logos each of Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings and one each of Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The former India opener picked Varun Chakravarthy over Ravichandran Ashwin and Rahul Chahar as the spinner alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

Jaffer’s XI also didn’t have Bhuvneshwar Kumar and had Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as the three seamers.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 05:52 PM IST
