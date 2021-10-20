T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up: Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India

Australia and India both wanted to bat first after chasing in their previous warm-up clashes. But Aaron Finch called it right and Australia will bat first in their second warm-up match of T20 World Cup 2021.

Finch had a knee issue that had kept him out for the past few months. He said that it is not a worry and is coming along nicely. Australia have opted to rest Josh Hazlewood, who was involved in the title-run for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Sharma, on the other hand, said India are resting Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. He also said that Hardik Pandya is still not bowling in the nets. He hinted at himself Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav being ready to roll their arms over if the time comes.

Will India be able to restrict Australia in the afternoon heat?

Teams

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 03:03 PM IST