A record 123-run fourth-wicket partnership between Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga helped Sri Lanka to 171/7 against Ireland in their Group A fixture of the Men's T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 09:34 PM IST