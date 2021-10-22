T20 World Cup: Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara help Sri Lanka to big win over Netherlands

Kusal Perera scored an unbeaten 33 off 24 balls after Sri Lanka's bowlers led by Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara bowled Netherlands for 44 and helped them register an eight-wicket win in the last Group A match in T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankans chased down the paltry target in 7.1 overs to end the first round with three wins in as many matches.

Earlier, young Sri Lankan duo of Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana spun their web around Netherlands to bundle them out for a paltry 44.

Kumara (3/7) and Hasaranga (3/9) took three wickets apiece while Maheesh Theekshana got two wickets.

For Netherlands, Colin Ackermaan was the highest scorer with 11 runs and he was the only Netherlands batter to reach double-digit figures.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 44 all out in 10 overs (Colin Ackermaan 11; Lahiru Kumara 3/7, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/9, Maheesh Theekshana 2/3) vs Sri Lanka 45/2 in 7.1 overs (Kusal Perera 33*; Brandon Glover 1/12)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:38 PM IST