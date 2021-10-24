T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli half century helps India to 151/7 against Pakistan

Virat Kohli scored his 29th T20I half century as India posted in their Super 12 Group 2 match in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Shaheen Shah Afridi picked three wickets for Pakistan, after they won the toss and opted to bowl.

Afridi rocked India back early, dismissing Rohit Sharma (zero) LBW on the very first ball he faced, before cleaning up KL Rahul (three) to reduce India to six for two in the first 13 balls. Kohli was then joined by Suryakumar Yadav, who looked to be in sublime touch. He first pulled Afridi over deep mid-wicket before nailing a sweep off Imad Wasim's left-arm spin.

Hasan Ali's introduction, though, helped as he dismissed Yadav caught behind for 11. Rishabh Pant and Kohli then resurrected the innings a bit. They added 53 for the fourth wicket, with Pant showing his wares by hitting a couple of one-handed sixes. However, he was deceived by Shadab Khan's flight and Pant (39) skied one up only for Khan to take it.

While Pant missed his half century, Kohli ensured that he got his, which was his record tenth in T20 World Cups - the most, hitting delectable cover drives in the process. A slower short ball from Afridi, however, undid Kohli, who was out for 57. It was the first time he was dismissed by Pakistan in T20 World Cups.

Hardik Pandya hit a couple of fours in his stay, while India were fortunate to get 17 off the penultimate over, thanks to an overthrow and a no ball by Afridi. The left-arm pacer finished three for 31, while Ali picked two.

Brief Scores: India 151/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 57, Rishabh Pant 39; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3/31, Hasan Ali 2/44) vs Pakistan

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 09:20 PM IST